Susan Embert trial continues as more witnesses take the stand

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The trial for a woman accused of staging her husband’s death picked back up Tuesday morning.
Susan Embert is standing trial on the following charges:
- Count 1: malice murder
- Count 2: felony murder
- Counts 3, 4: aggravated assault
- Count 5: possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
Jake Embert, her husband, was found dead in his Dougherty County home in June 2014.
The defense started the day by asking Judge Willie Lockette for a motion for mistrial.
Mark Brimberry, Susan Embert’s attorney, requested to see courtroom surveillance video. Brimberry alleged several photos were displayed to the jury during the trial at times he believed weren’t supposed to. One of the pictures was a photo of Jake Embert.
Brimberry argued this was done by the state to get jurors against Susan Embert, and claimed it was not fair.
Lockette said he’s not granting the motion for mistrial, but would take a look at the argument later.
Jurors were brought in and the state started the day bringing Yvonne Magnus to the stand.
Magnus, Jake Embert’s sister, was on the stand for over two hours. Magnus said her parents had six children. Jake Embert was the youngest and the only boy. She testified she and her brother were very close. She talked about times she would visit her brother.
Magnus was very emotional on the witness stand and there were several times when she had to pause. Magnus cried talking about the conversation she had when her brother told her he was getting married again. He had been married to his first wife for 26 years.
She testified during this time, her brother never asked for money, nor did he seem to struggle financially. It wasn’t until he met Susan when things began to change, Magnus testified Tuesday.
She recalled the moment her brother told her he was being pressured by Susan to change his beneficiary. Magnus said at this point, she told him not to do it, but he said he had already done it. She testified she recommended it be changed to Embert’s son, but he told her that Susan would do a good job of taking care of his son if something ever happened to him. She also told jurors that her brother loved his life and told her he wanted to go back to work. She said she knew something was wrong when after a few weeks of marriage when her brother said Susan had asked about Jake’s beneficiary.
“Told me that he was being pressured by Susan to change his beneficiary to her. I asked him to not do that," explained Magnus.
“You asked him not to do that?" asked an attorney.
“I did,” replied Magnus.
"And what was his response when you asked him not to do that?” asked District Attorney Greg Edwards, Dougherty Judicial Circuit.
"He said that he’d already done it,” Magnus replied.
Magnus testified she started getting texts asking for money, but it didn’t appear to be her brother. She said she wanted to help because she was told Jake started to have seizures. At one point, she said he didn’t ask, but she offered.
During the trial, Magnus also cried recalling a moment when her brother finally called her and asked for money. She testified that’s when she heard Susan yelling in the background.
Magnus started paying bills like utilities and even Susan’s car payment. Magnus started giving Susan and Jake money. She testified at one point for four to five months, she would give them $1,000 to $1,500 a month.
Magnus said she started asking what medicine he was taking because Susan told her he was having seizures. Her brother told her he didn’t know what medicines he was taking because Susan always gave them to him.
Magnus said she came to their home for a visit and never saw him have a seizure.
Magnus and the entire family started crying when she recalled the moment she got the call her brother was dead. She was supposed to see him in two weeks for a family reunion. Magnus said two weeks out, she received a voicemail that became her worst nightmare.
“It was Susan. She said, ‘Yvonne, can you call me? I have something to tell you.’ So, when I heard it, I called her,” Magnus said.
She said that’s the moment she found out Jake was dead.
Rachel Embert, Jake’s daughter, said she went to her father’s home and saw the commotion. Emotionally, Rachel said she questioned Susan about what happened to her father.
“Susan looked at me and said, ‘I don’t know. I just got out of the shower and I heard a bang. And I had to go back there and I found your father.’ And that was the first initial,” said Rachel.
Rachel said she asked again later and Susan then changed how his death happened.
Rachel said she knew her father didn’t kill himself, adding that her friend died from suicide and her father said that was the coward’s way out.
Each family member said they know without a doubt a suicide did not happen. Rachel said her father told her there’s nothing in life a person can’t get through.
The defense cross-examined all of the witnesses.
Brimberry asked each family member if they knew if Jake was being treated by a psychologist. He also asked if they knew he was taking medicine for anxiety, depression and other afflictions.
They mostly said no, but Rachel said she knew her father had some anxiety.
Brimberry also asked if Magnus observed her brother having the gastro problems and she said no because she was with them at their house in Albany in 2013. She said he didn’t start having the problems until 2014.
More witnesses will take the stand Wednesday when the trial resumes at 8:30 a.m.
