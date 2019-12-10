Subadan: Several Albany projects close to completion before end of the year

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As the year comes to an end, Albany City Manager Sharon Subadan said there are several city-wide projects close to completion.
The first, a $17.5 million street repair project.
Back in February, 146 miles of Albany’s streets were rated “very poor.” Using SPLOST and T-SPLOST, Subadan said roads were repaired.
Subadan also said the $3.5 million streetlight repair project is complete.
And the $20 million advanced metering project will be started soon.
“An investment of $18 million in sewer projects so far, and a strategy to deal with sewer infrastructure concern, combine sewer overflow and localized flooding will resolve issues that date back for decades,” said Subadan.
These repair projects are in response to the several sewage spills the city faced in 2018.
The city also hired an outside engineering firm to create a plan to prevent any future spills. It’s expected to be released this upcoming year.
Albany City Commissioners also agreed Tuesday to make a payment for work completed after Hurricane Michael.
Hurricane Michael swept through the region last October.
And more than a year later, the City of Albany is still making payments after the storm.
Still waiting on different state and federal reimbursements, they most likely will be for years to come.
City leaders approved an almost half a million dollar payment to Metro Power for the work they did after Michael.
“Doing business as Albany Electric, they have completed the assessments and repairs to streetlights damaged during Hurricane Michael in October 2018. And these are FEMA reimbursable damages that are being tracked for compensation," said Buyer Tina Strassenberg.
The total payment is a little more than $462,000.
