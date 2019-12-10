State, local groups partner for Ga. reentry programs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia has the highest “rate of correctional control,” which means the highest number of people locked up in prisons or being held on parole or probation. As well as one of the most restrictive expungement laws to remove a conviction from a person’s record.
That's according to one of several state and local groups working to create programs for people being released from prison.
The Southwest Georgia Reentry Collaborative aims to provide a free support network. There are only 17 of these groups in the state.
The group plans to make the Goodwill Community Impact Center a place where those individuals can get the services they need and leaders said it’s paying off.
“The point for all this is that we have seriously touched the peoples’ lives in ways that we didn’t really imagine. And it’s all gone with sitting down and us going, ‘What can we do to make your life better?’” said Leslie Lamb, the community coordinator for the Reentry Services Divison.
Organizations like Aspire, Feeding the Valley Foodbank, the US Attorney’s Office and the Department of Corrections were all in attendance at a meeting on Monday.
