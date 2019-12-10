Special election set for District 171 seat

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Monday the date of the special election required for House District 171, which became vacant with the death of Rep. Jay Powell (R-Camilla.)
The special election will be Jan. 28 for the district, which includes parts of Colquitt, Decatur and Mitchell counties. A run-off, if needed, will be Feb. 25.
Qualifying for the special election will be in the Elections Division of the Office of Secretary of State in Atlanta on Dec. 16-17 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Dec. 18 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
The qualifying fee is $400.
Dec. 30 is the last day to register to vote in the special election.
