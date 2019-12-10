Play of the Week: Jacurri Brown’s house call

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s sad to say that we are getting ready to show you our last Play of the Week.
We've seen some great ones throughout the season.
So, let’s see who took home our very last Play of the Week.
For our Play of the Week, we head out to Lowndes.
In their semi-final match-up with North Gwinnett, Jacurri Brown set the tone.
First snap, Brown takes it all the way to the end zone.
80 yards for the score.
The Vikings would go on to win 49-28.
They will face off against Marietta for the state title, Saturday at 8 P.M.
