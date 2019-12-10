Moultrie community ‘Crams the Cruiser’ for Christmas

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday morning, City of Moultrie employees gave the gift of Christmas during the Cram the Cruiser Toy Drive.
Anyone who would like to donate gift cards or new, unwrapped toys can drop them off at the Moultrie Police Department at 128 1st St. SW. Donations can be made Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The drive will be going on through Dec. 20.
There will also be several other drop-off locations and opportunities to give. On Wednesday, people will be able to Cram the Cruiser and drop off gift cards and toys at Market BBQ from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
There will also be a cruiser accepting new, unwrapped toys and gift cards at the YMCA from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. until Dec. 13.
And Heritage Church will be cramming the cruiser on Dec. 15.
