Manatee County school bus evacuated due to noxious smell, ends up being body spray

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County school bus had to be evacuated after students complained of a noxious smell.
The bus had 33 students being taken home from Buffalo Creek Middle School when they smelled the odor. The evacuation happened at the corner of Erie Road and U.S. 301 in Parrish Monday evening.
According to the School District, there were no injuries and no students needed to go to the hospital. Another bus was sent to the scene to transport the students.
The cause of the smell was investigated and the School District says they determined it came from a student’s body spray, which was released on the bus.
