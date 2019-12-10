Man hospitalized after shooting in Remerton

REMERTON, Ga. (WALB) - Remerton businesses are reacting after a shooting hospitalized a man.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said it happened at around 3 a.m. on Sunday.
All that’s left are pieces of caution tape and concern by the business owners and people who live and work within the community.
“It’s just really senseless stupidity, I guess," said Danny Davis, owner of The Mill.
Davis’ restaurant is just one of many businesses near the area the shooting happened.
“We were shocked to hear that happened in this area. Not that I know of have we ever had anything like this happen before," said Davis.
Davis and a number of other people in the area said they just heard about the shooting Monday morning. He said he’s glad his business wasn’t a part of it.
“We were surprised that it happened. Thank God that our business always closes up earlier and any of that kind of mischief goes on late at night," said Davis.
Davis said despite the shooting, he wants to reassure customers that his business is safe and well lit at night. He believes these situations can happen anywhere.
“We hear about shootings every day going on. You got to be vigilant and watch your back just about wherever you go today. It’s kind of a sad truth of today’s life," said Davis.
Davis said his heart goes out to the victim in the hospital.
“It’s really sad for the family and friends. I hope the best for the gentleman that got shot," said Davis.
Agents said this case is still active and under investigation. Anyone with any information is urged to call Remerton police or the GBI.
