Lee County’s Tory Carter representing in the College Football Playoffs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County will see a lot of former Trojans take the field in this years bowl series.
And Saturday, they got the chance to see Troy Carter take home the SEC title.
Carter and Tay Ward are the only two South Georgia boys on the LSU team.
And for Carter, he’s just proud to represent South Georgia, and make his family proud.
“Well Lee County really helped me establish a foundation for winning," said Carter. "And as you saw, after I left, they won back-to-back state championships. But, they really set a good foundation for me, and it pays off.”
Carter and the LSU Tigers will face Oklahoma in the College Football Playoffs.
