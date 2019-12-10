Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

Police in North Carolina say they're searching for a “sometimes half-naked man” who's been lurking in driveways for several nights in a row. The Raleigh News & Observer reported Monday that the man sometimes wears no pants. He has been seen in a neighborhood in the town of Clayton. Clayton police said in a Facebook post that the man has been seen “walking directly across driveways near front doors.” In some security camera footage, police said the man ”is clearly not wearing shorts and can be seen crouching down near a backyard grill.” Police said they aren’t sure what the man is doing. They said he is in his 20s or 30s. He's been seen wearing a baseball hat and a blue sweatshirt or jacket. He sometimes wears blue shorts.