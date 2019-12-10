Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-BANK-MERGER-SUNTRUST-PARK
Not Truist yet: Braves park keeping SunTrust name for now
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta's SunTrust and North Carolina's BB&T have combined into a megabank with a new name, Truist, but the completion of their merger won't immediately change the name of the Atlanta Braves home field. Both companies announced the finalization of their merger on Monday, forming the nation's sixth-largest bank, with about 10 million customers. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports it could take up to two years for the old brand names to be replaced on larger properties such as the baseball park, as well as branches, websites and other services. Truist vows to spend more than $100 million on philanthropy in Georgia and North Carolina.
MURDER SENTENCE-PARDON SOUGHT
Georgia man serving life for Mississippi murder seeks pardon
GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Georgia man serving a life sentence in Mississippi for a 1998 fatal shooting wants that state's governor to commute his sentence. The Sun Herald reports 53-year-old Jodon Antonio Slaughter ran a legal notice required to make the reduction request in the newspaper's classified ads section. The ads says friends and family can submit statements recommending the commutation or its denial to the governor's office. A spokeswoman for Gov. Phil Bryant says the governor hasn't issued a single pardon since entering office in 2012.
POT POSSESSION-LINCOLN
Jury acquits Texas man of pot charges in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Texas man accused of hauling hundreds of pounds of marijuana through Nebraska has been acquitted of drug charges. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Edward Babb, of Houston, was found not guilty Friday of possession for sale and other charges. Court records say a Lancaster County sheriff's deputy stopped Babb and another man on Sept. 18 last year on Interstate 80 in Lincoln after seeing their rental truck cross onto the shoulder. A search of the truck turned up 645 pounds of marijuana.
AP-US-ARMY-OFFICER-CHILD-PORN
Army major in Georgia jailed on federal child porn charge
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — An Army officer stationed in Georgia has been jailed on a federal charge of distributing child pornography. Court records say Maj. Jason Musgrove is assigned to the Army Cyber Command at Fort Gordon in Augusta, where he held a top-secret security clearance. Federal court records unsealed Monday say an FBI agent monitoring an online app engaged with a man sharing nude photos of a teenage girl. Authorities say the man discussed plans to drug the girl and have sex with her. Investigators traced the IP address to Musgrove's home. Court records did not list an attorney for Musgrove. An Army spokesman says commanders have suspended Musgrove's security clearance.
AP-GA-TEEN KILLING-DRUG ROBBERY
Police: Teen killed pregnant woman and boyfriend in robbery
MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — Police in suburban Atlanta have arrested a teenager, saying he shot and killed two other teens in a drug-related robbery. McDonough police Maj. Kyle Helgerson told local news outlets that 17-year-old Aljahon Joyner was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of murder. 18-year-old Savannah Fulmer and 19-year-old Dahmir Robinson were found dead in a car Thursday in McDonough. Joyner is also charged with feticide because Fulmer was pregnant. Joyner has been charged as an adult and remains jailed without bail on Monday. Fulmer had been a senior softball player at Eagles Landing High School. Her coach says the team will retire Fulmer's number.
AJC-FILM REPORTER PORTRAYAL
Atlanta newspaper criticizes film's take on late reporter
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and its parent corporation aren't happy with how one of their late reporters is portrayed in the upcoming film “Richard Jewell." The newspaper reports the movie version of Kathy Scruggs is shown to gain information through illicit liaisons with sources. A law firm sent a letter Monday to the film's leadership on behalf of the newspaper and Cox Enterprises. It says the reporter has been reduced to a sex-trading object and implies the newspaper sexually exploited its staff or at least condoned such behavior. They want the film to include a disclaimer saying the film's portrayal of events and characters was dramatized.
NIGHTCLUB SHOOTING
Man charged with murder after 2 die in Georgia club shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A 19-year-old man is charged with murder in the shooting of two men at a Georgia nightclub. Local news outlets report Antoine Redfield was stopped while he was trying to drive away from the Private Eye Club in Augusta in the early hours of Saturday morning. Redfield is charged with two counts of murder, aggravated assault, related gun charges and fleeing. He remains jailed Monday. It's unclear if Redfield has a lawyer. Two men were shot at the nightclub. Victims included 23-year-old Ja Brie Savonjay Dominguez of Augusta and 28-year-old Charles Edward Lawson III of Hephzibah.
HURRICANE SPENDING
Georgia county paying $1.66M in hurricane-related bills
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Coastal Georgia's largest county is paying $1.66 million in bills from a hurricane after state government didn't respond to a request for help. The Savannah Morning News reports Chatham County commissioners on Friday approved paying expenses related to evacuation from Hurricane Dorian in September. Gov. Brian Kemp ordered a mandatory evacuation for all coastal counties. Chatham County officials chartered buses to take people without reliable transportation to Augusta. Dorian caused little damage in Georgia and no federal money is available to repay local governments for emergency expenses. In October, county officials asked Kemp to repay them, but the governor hasn't responded.