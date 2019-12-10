Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

IMMIGRATION DETENTION-HOTLINE
Immigrant advocates sue US over yanked detention hotline
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Immigrant advocates have sued the Trump administration for ending a free hotline that allowed detained immigrants to report concerns about custody conditions. The nonprofit group Freedom for Immigrants says the administration yanked the line after it was featured on the Netflix show “Orange Is the New Black." The lawsuit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles says the move is retaliation for the group's criticism of custody conditions. Immigration Customs Enforcement did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. The agency gave the group the line after volunteers in Florida who visited detained immigrants requested it.
The heart of Pensacola: City has strong ties with naval base
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — The deaths of three Navy sailors shot by a Royal Saudi Air Force officer has stunned the city of Pensacola, Florida. There's a special relationship between Naval Air Station Pensacola and the city that is different than other military towns, perhaps because of the long history they've shared. The military history of the site where the base is located dates back to the 17th century, and the U.S. began using it for military aviation training before the country entered World War I. Since then, many members of the military who first came to Pensacola on assignment have later returned to live there as civilians.
Women seek access to strip clubs in constitutional battle
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A lawsuit over women’s right to enter strip clubs unaccompanied by men is making Florida cities and counties worry about the future of their local civil-rights laws. The Orlando Sentinel reports a strip club denied two Alabama women access because its policy required women to enter with men to prevent domestic incidents, prostitution and distractions of male clients. The women sued. They contend Rachel's club violated the county's human rights ordinance, which protects against discrimination on factors including gender. A judge sided with the club, ruling the ordinance was preempted by the state's anti-discrimination law. Local governments worry the ruling could nullify their own anti-discrimination ordinances.
Woman, baby killed in fiery crash with dump truck in Florida
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Highway Patrol says a woman and her 1-year-old baby were killed when their car clipped a dump truck making a left turn onto a highway near Belle Glade. Troopers say 26-year-old Antoinette Johnson and Alima Johnson were already dead by the time rescue crews arrived at the scene on Monday afternoon. Troopers say the truck driver wasn't injured in the crash. But they're trying to determine whether he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.
Saudi gunman tweeted against US before naval base shooting
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — The FBI wants to know whether a Saudi flight student acted alone in his terror attack at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola. Other Saudis at the Florida base were told to stay together and cooperate with investigators. A U.S. official told The Associated Press that shortly before the shooting, the gunman tweeted about U.S. support of Israel and accused America of being anti-Muslim. Another U.S. official told the AP that Royal Saudi Air Force Lieutenant Mohammed Alshamrani hosted a dinner party where he and three others watched videos of mass shootings, and that a party guest later recorded the shooting as two others watched from a car.
3 students arrested in Broward school threat incidents
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Three Florida teens have been arrested for making threats to schools in the last few days in Broward County alone. Sheriff's investigators say all three threats resulted in lockdowns. Detectives arrested a 16-year-old boy Monday night for allegedly threatening Cypress Bay High School in Weston. A 12-year-old girl was arrested in the same city on Friday after a “death list” of students at Falcon Cove Middle School was posted on Snapchat. And on Thursday, a 14-year-old student was arrested on over bomb threats involving two Lauderdale Lakes schools. Florida law makes threatening school violence a felony, and authorities are taking these cases seriously.
FBI: No link found between cyberattack and Navy base attack
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The FBI said it has found no signs of any link between a cyberattack on computer systems of a Florida Panhandle city and the recent attack at the naval air station there in which a Saudi flight student killed three sailors and wounded eight others. Officials in the city of Pensacola became aware of the cyberattack early Saturday, hours after Friday's shooting at the Pensacola Naval Air Station. Much of the city's computer system remained offline Monday morning. The FBI said in a tweeted statement Monday that the agency has not identified any connection between the two events, adding its preliminary investigation continues.
Officials want $100M for reef restoration in Florida Keys
KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Federal officials have announced plans to raise $100 million to fund projects to restore seven significant coral reef sites in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Monday that “Mission: Iconic Reefs” calls for restoring nearly 70 acres of the Florida Reef Tract, one of the largest strategies ever proposed for coral restoration. The administration says the organization will work with partners to secure public and private funds. Restoration efforts involving growing and transplanting corals have proven successful in the Keys, motivating plans for the large-scale restoration effort within the sanctuary.
Boy struck, injured by SUV while walking to Florida bus stop
IMMOKALEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 7-year-old Florida boy was seriously injured when a vehicle struck him while he was walking to a bus stop. The Naples Daily News reports the crash happened on Monday morning in Immokalee. Florida Highway Patrol says the boy and his mother were walking along a street when the boy dashed in front of an SUV. The child was airlifted to a Fort Myers hospital with serious injuries.
Flasher costume may cost schools director pay cut, demotion
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The superintendent of Broward County schools wants to demote an administrator who wore a flasher costume at an office Halloween party. A complaint filed with the school board says 46-year-old Mary Coker wore a black coat with tight fabric underneath replicating a naked female body. Other workers at the party were offended and some said they couldn't tell if Coker was naked. She stands to lose some $44,000 if the school board agrees with Superintendent Robert Runcie to demote her for inappropriate behavior. A school board member says that may be too severe, since Coker was rated “highly effective” and had no previous disciplinary issues.