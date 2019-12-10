How a psychologist suggests dealing with stress, grief through the holidays

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Therapists want you to be aware of the stress the holidays could bring.
They encourage everyone to seek help if this becomes a problem.
The holidays are often sad reminders for those who are grieving over a death.
Doctors want you to recognize the signs and know when you need help.
They often see people struggle with not being able to give gifts or provide for their families.
Doctors believe some also find it difficult to deal with the loss of a loved one or the loss of a job.
Therapists said that it’s healthy to practice mindfulness exercises. This includes daily journal entries, exploring new adventures and more.
They encourage everyone to seek professional help to relieve any stressors and deal with personal grief.
“Help yourself to create a new normal. What is the new routine that we need to help you create? And remind them that it’s a journey that you’re not going to feel better today, you’re not going to feel better tomorrow. It is a journey and you have to take this journey one day at a time,” said Dr. Tracy Knighton, owner of NOVA Counseling and Consulting Services.
Knighton said help is always out there and believes it’s important to treat it early because it could prevent any bad repercussions later.
If you’re in need of help, you can contact NOVA at (229) 589-8873.
