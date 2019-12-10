Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores is blaming his team's latest loss on more than just a disputed late call. The Dolphins lost 22-21 at the Jets on Sunday after a pass interference penalty was imposed on Miami via replay review in the final minute. It negated a fourth-and-18 situation for New York. Three plays later the Jets kicked the winning goal. Flores screamed and cursed and chased an official at the end of the game. He now says he was angry for his players but adds his team didn't make enough plays to win.