Florida State University names new Head Football Coach

TALLAHASSEE, Ga. (WALB) - Florida State Univeristy has recently announced their new head football coach.
Mike Norvell is officially FSU's new head coach.
Novell comes to FSU after going 38-15 at Memphis.
Including the 2019 American Athletic Conference championship.
He'll replace Willie Taggart who was fired last month... just nine games into his second season with the team.
According to the university's press release, President John Thrasher believes Norvell is "someone who could inspire FSU's players, energize its fan base and lead the proud program back to national prominence."
Which is exactly what Norvell, plans to do.
“When you look at the type of men that they are, that’s got to be the number one deciding factor," said Norvell. "I want a coaching staff that are teachers first, relationship builders. Then guys that can inspire our student-athletes to go above and beyond every aspect of their life. To be able to live in that championship model on the field off the field, in the classroom. To inspire them to be better than what they think they can be.”
Norvell becomes the 11th full-time head coach at FSU.
