Florida authorities arrest girl, 12, for posting kill list

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida authorities have arrested a 12-year-old girl after being alerted to a social media post that threatened to kill fellow students at her middle school.
The Broward County Sheriff’s Office says the girl in one post on Snapchat listed the names of potential victims.
Another post warned students that they would be killed on Monday. Investigators learned of the posts Friday night from a parent and student at Falcon Cove Middle School.
The sheriff’s office says the girl faces two counts of making a written threat to kill and making a false report about a firearm.
