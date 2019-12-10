Dougherty leaders discuss needs for the county with state representatives

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - From Radium Springs repairs to internet sales tax revenues, Dougherty County leaders have a few requests for state leaders before the legislative session starts in January.
Session is the time where our state representatives fight for funding and new legislation on our behalf.
There were four main things county commissioners told state leaders they really want to be pushed through this year. The first is funding to repair the Radium Springs area.
“It’s the most beautiful part of Dougherty County. It’s one of the most beautiful places in Southwest Georgia. Radium Springs is one of the seven wonders of Georgia,” said Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas.
But as Cohilas points out, the area is still in disarray after the January 2017 storms and October’s Hurricane Michael.
“Our total ask is $1.65 million for the paths, the build-out of the paths, the trailhead and the restoration of the bridge, which is the state’s property,” said Cohilas.
The second request for legislation is to change the wording on the public notification letters whenever there is a change in taxes.
“If you don’t lower the millage rate, then you’re actually, technically passing a tax increase, though you’re not increasing taxes. So it does create a lot of public confusion,” Cohilas explained.
The board also wants control over the design standards on people’s homes, but Representative Winfred Dukes worries it could be too much power for counties.
“They had legislation that said all four sides have to be brick. Well if you can’t afford brick, you can’t afford to live in Henry County. So basically what you’re doing is picking people of a certain economic basis that would be able to live in your county,” said Dukes.
Lastly, the county wants to be able to collect sales tax from marketplace facilitators or third party internet sellers.
“We’ve been trying to get those taxes collected for at least 10 years,” said Dukes.
Representatives told county leaders they'll need more information about how much funding they'll put up on their end for the Radium Springs project.
Representatives also heard from city leaders, the school board, Albany State University representatives and several other organizations throughout Albany-Dougherty County.
The Chehaw Park Authority has some big ideas for the upcoming year but state leaders will have to pass new legislation before they can get started.
Chehaw Executive Director Tommy Gregors said the board wants state representatives to pass new legislation on their behalf.
It would first define the ‘park’ as "Chehaw Park and Zoo’ instead.
Gregors said this would make it more marketable to people outside of Dougherty and Lee counties.
The zoo lost accreditation in September of 2018.
Gregors was asked if the legislation could help them get it back.
“There are some folks who might say that accreditation is not important. I believe as a professional director of an institution like Chehaw and like the Flint Riverquarium, we should be accredited. That sets the standards by which we operate. There is a cost for that, but, like we’ve also found, there is a cost for not being accredited,” explained Gregors.
Gregors said Albany gave the authority the go-ahead to move forward with the new legislation. He still needs approval from Dougherty County and Lee County commissioners.
Dougherty County may be able to get state funding to help homeowners through a proposed Dougherty County Housing Plan.
If the county is chosen for the grant, low-income families can use the money to repair their homes.
Neither the chosen homeowners or the county will have to spend any of their own money.
“Everything is connected, yes. You bring more money into people’s houses, they’ll do better. Some of these people are doing the very best they can,” said Barbara Reddick, the director of Planning & Community Development at Southwest Georgia Regional Commission.
If chosen, it could take around two years to implement the projects.
