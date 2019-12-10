Cordele armed robbery suspect sought

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspect in a Cordele armed robbery.
Bo Brian Brantley, 34, is wanted in connection to an armed robbery that happened at Quick Buys, or Citgo, in the 2400 block of GA Hwy 300 South.
Brantley is also wanted out of Panama City, Fla., according to the sheriff’s office.
Brantley is 5′9, 235 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.
He also has a number of tattoos:
- Back: Chevy Symbol
- Left arm: Dog skull
- Left hand: Clayton
- Left leg: Face
- Neck: Atlanta and skull
- Right arm: Skull and spiderweb
- Right arm: Money sign, Joker, Chinese letters
- Right chest: Star, Est. 1985
- Right hand: Diamond and money sign
- Right leg: Skull key
He is considered armed and dangerous.
Sheriff Billy Hancock said they raided a mobile home they thought Brantley was hiding in. He was not there but his truck was found and warrants were issued, according to Hancock.
Anyone with information on Brantley’s whereabouts is asked to call the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 276-2690, your local law enforcement agency or 911.
