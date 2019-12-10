Berrien Co. looking for suspect that shot at law enforcement

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Berrien County deputies want your help to figure out who shot at them, while they were searching a home.
Sheriff Ray Paulk said he and others were at Bryan Street in Nashville on Sunday, when shots rang out from across the street.
A patrol car was hit twice.
No one was hurt, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies tried to catch the shooter, but the suspect disappeared in the dark.
No description is available right now.
During the search warrant, a sizeable amount of drugs, guns, and cash were found. Demtric Collier, 34, and Roman Scurry, 22, were both arrested following the search.
If you have any information, call Berrien County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 686-7071.
