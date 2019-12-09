5-year-old shot and killed in B’ham during family dispute

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 5-year-old boy was killed in Birmingham Saturday after being caught in the crossfire of a family dispute.
The incident occurred at 33rd Terrace N. and F.L. Shuttlesworth Drive.
Officers arrived to find 5-year-old Ta’narius Moore unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. The child was taken to Children’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
According to police, two women, who were family members of the little boy, were in an altercation and began firing weapons at each other.
A suspect is in custody.
Monday night there will be a unity walk for Ta’narius. It will be held at Maclin Park at 701 F L Shuttlesworth Drive at 6:00 p.m. and participants will walk together over the Maxine Herring Parker Bridge.
