Valdosta man arrested for attempted kidnapping

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, about noon, the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) responded to the 300 block of Norman Drive, in reference to a report of an attempted kidnapping.
A woman told them that Harry Dotson walked up to her and grabbed her infant son by the arm while she was holding him.
Dotson reportedly attempted to pull the child away from the mother but was unsuccessful, the mother told police. Then she said Dotson grabbed her arm and pulled it.
Officers found Dotson nearby and described him as being intoxicated and uncooperative.
Dotson was taken to Lowndes County Jail on the following charges:
- Felony criminal attempt to commit a felony (kidnapping)
- Misdemeanor public drunkenness
- Misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement officer
- Misdemeanor simple battery
“We are grateful for the victim immediately notifying us and for the citizens that observed the incident assisting our officers with their investigation which lead to the offender’s quick arrest and incarceration," said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.
There were no injuries reported during this incident.
WALB has reached out for a copy of Dotson’s mugshot.
