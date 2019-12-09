‘State of the art’ Philema Animal Hospital opens

LEESBBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Philema Animal Hospital has expanded and opened it’s new hospital.
The new building sits next to their former hospital on Philema Road.
That facility is now for boarding and grooming.
Doctors said the new hospital is state of the art and there’s nothing nearby that compares.
“We don’t think there’s anything even remotely close to it at this point south of Macon or north of Tallahassee. We are the area’s only CAT scan. We have a variety of services here such as class four laser" Dr. Kenneth Greene, hospital owner, said.
Greene said the new hospital includes in-house labs and can perform almost any surgery needed.
The hospital has generators and can maintain full operation during area power outages.
Staff are excited for the new isolation ward with it’s own heating and cooling system, along with a negative pressure system. This is so your sick pets can receive the proper care without infecting other animals.
Greene said there’s no animal they won’t see, including exotic animals.
Green said the hospital has been open for about three weeks now.
An open house was held at the new hospital over the past weekend.
