New TCCHS girls basketball coach named

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A new head coach for Thomas County Central High School’s girls basketball team was named.
Dr. Lauren Duplantis was named head coach for the varsity girls basketball team, which was effective Oct. 30.
Duplantis, also the health and wellness coordinator for the school district, replaced former coach Thomas McAboy. The school system said McAboy was relieved of his position on Oct. 29.
Duplantis has a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Utah, a master’s degree in sports administration from the University of Southern Mississippi and a doctorate degree in human performance and recreation from the University of Southern Mississippi.
A group of concerned parents sent a letter to the school district in support of McAboy on Dec. 5.
WALB is working to learn more details.
