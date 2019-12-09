Man re-sentenced in Alex Mixon Case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One of six men charged in connection to the death of an Albany delivery driver was re-sentenced Monday afternoon.
Jaquavious Oliver pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and tampering with evidence in October in connection to the death of Alex Mixon. He was sentenced to 15 years.
Mixon was an employee at Loco’s Pub and Grill and was lured to a vacant home to deliver food and was fatally shot.
On Monday, Judge Willie Lockette re-sentenced Oliver to 10 years in prison, five years for each charge.
Oliver was granted first-offender status and will be eligible to seek parole.
“Am I my brother’s keeper?” was a recurring theme in the courtroom Monday.
Both sides agree Jaquavious was acting with his brothers in mind the night Mixon was murdered.
“He was his brother’s keeper and he sought to protect his brother, that’s true, but protecting it meant violating the law,” said Hal Moroz, the assistant district attorney.
Oliver’s sentence saw a second chance Monday.
“There’s no evidence that he knew what happened, how the gun was used, prior to him ever seeing that gun,” said Oliver’s Defense Attorney Ben Harrell.
His defense was fighting for what they said is the most appropriate sentence possible.
“That would not be something that’s above 5 years to serve in prison, not 3 years to serve in prison, but something less because his role was less,” said Harrell.
Harrell brought witnesses including Oliver’s mother. She said he’s never been a problem child.
“If he’s guilty of anything, I would say he’s guilty of being a brother,” said Oliver’s mother.
The state said the evidence of his involvement was overwhelming.
“He hid the weapon that killed Alex Mixon,” Moroz explained.
The state also mentioned how police said Oliver tried to run when police were executing the search warrant.
Harrell said the court should consider the previous charges.
“If the state thought that he knew about the use of the gun previously, they would not have dismissed that charge of murder,” said Harrell.
The judge gave Oliver a 10-year sentence. Which the state said the family of Mixon thinks is justified.
“They have seen justice and they are satisfied with the fact that Alex Mixon’s murderer is now serving a life sentence,” said Moroz.
Some of the witnesses said they expected a lesser sentence than the 10 years handed down Monday.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.