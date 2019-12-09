Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

MISSING WOMAN-BODY FOUND
Body found by SC bridge workers identified as missing woman
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — A coroner's office in South Carolina confirms a body found by bridge maintenance workers has been identified as a woman who went missing last month. The Orangeburg County Coroner's Office told news outlets the body was identified on Sunday as 55-year-old Tina Marie Williamson. The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said Williamson was last seen by her boyfriend on a porch at the Mountaineer Motel and Campground on Nov. 17. Her body was discovered Friday morning off of the same road where the motel is located. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday to determine Williamson’s manner and cause of death.
AP-SC-ODD-KANGAROO-REGULATIONS
South Carolina law lax on regulating foreign animals
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Mobs of kangaroos can roam largely unrestricted in Wisconsin, West Virginia and South Carolina, where state laws don't regulate ownership of the creatures. The Post and Courier reports though free on a state level, localities in these states may have regulations requiring permitting or other restrictions. Other states have taken a harder stance on the chaotic marsupials and either require permits or ban ownership outright. The South Carolina department of Natural Resources doesn't keep a list of private individuals who own wild or exotic animals. It did track black bear ownership as recently as 2006, when about 30 owners were listed.
NEW ACLU DIRECTOR
South Carolina ACLU names new executive director
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's chapter of a national civil right's group has found a new leader. The American Civil Liberties Union says Frank Knaack will become its executive director in South Carolina on Jan. 21. Knaack first worked at the ACLU as an intern in 2001. He said his emphasis is with criminal and racial justice, government surveillance and the rights of immigrants. Knaack takes over for Shaundra Young Scott. Knaack also spent time as the executive director of both the Montana Innocence Project and the Alabama Appleseed Center for Law and Justice.
GOVERNOR'S MANSION-CHRISTMAS
SC Governor's Mansion open house to show off Christmas decor
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is opening the doors of his home to show off its Christmas decorations. The open house will be at the mansion in downtown Columbia from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday. Admission is free, but first lady Peggy McMaster is asking guests to bring gifts of canned goods that will be donated to Harvest Host Food Bank. The first lady says Santa will be there, along with Christmas trees and poinsettias grown in Lexington. There also will be a gingerbread farm made by governor's mansion executive chef Jared Hudson.
ELECTION 2020-WARREN
AP Interview: Warren says voters are ready for female ticket
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Elizabeth Warren says Americans are ready for a presidential ticket with two women at the top. “Sure, why not?” the Democratic presidential candidate tells The Associated Press. She notes women notched historic wins during the 2018 midterms, suggesting voters are worried less about gender than the message a candidate is offering. Still, Warren says she is also open to asking Joe Biden to be her running mate. She says whoever emerges from the primary will have to appeal to Republicans who have become disenchanted with President Donald Trump.
HEMP FARMER ARRESTED
Judge: South Carolina hemp farmer's crop must be protected
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a South Carolina hemp farmer's crop must be protected as he awaits trial on a charge he grew the crop in the wrong place. The State Law Enforcement Division destroyed 10 acres of John Pendarvis' hemp crop in Dorchester County after his arrest on charges he was growing it in a field not registered with the state. The farmer reported an additional 2 acres of hemp in Marion County. A judge said it must be harvested and sold and the money held in a trust until Pendarvis' criminal case is resolved.