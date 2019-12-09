Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

NAVAL AIR STATION SHOOTING
Saudi gunman tweeted against US before naval base shooting
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — The FBI wants to know whether a Saudi flight student acted alone in his terror attack at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola. Other Saudis at the Florida base were told to stay together and cooperate with investigators. A U.S. official told The Associated Press that shortly before the shooting, the gunman tweeted about U.S. support of Israel and accused America of being anti-Muslim. Another U.S. official told the AP that Royal Saudi Air Force Lieutenant Mohammed Alshamrani hosted a dinner party where he and three others watched videos of mass shootings, and that a party guest later recorded the shooting as two others watched from a car.
UNITED STATES-SAUDI ARABIA
Lawmakers seek suspension, review of US training for Saudis
WASHINGTON (AP) — A top Republican ally of President Donald Trump is going a step further than the White House and calling for Saudi Arabia to be suspended from an American military training program. That call comes after a student pilot from the kingdom shot and killed three sailors at a U.S. naval base in Florida. Trump has called for the program to be reviewed. But Sen. Lindsey Graham says Saudi participation in the program needs to be suspended “until we find out what happened here." And the congressman whose district includes the naval base in Pensacola also appears to call for the program's suspension.
AP-US-NAVAL AIR STATION SHOOTING - VICTIMS
Father: Navy victim shot standing watch fresh from boot camp
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Families in Georgia, Florida and Alabama are mourning the deaths of sailors slain by a gunman at a Navy base in Florida. Cameron Walters of Richmond Hill had just arrived at Naval Air Station Pensacola after graduating from boot camp Nov. 22. His father, Shane Walters, told The Associated Press on Sunday that his son was shot while standing watch at the classroom building where the shooter opened fire Friday. Meanwhile, the stepmother of 19-year-old Airman Mohammed Haitham of St. Petersburg, Florida, said the family is grappling with the tragedy. Brenda Delgado Haitham said she still talks about her stepson in the present tense because his death hasn't sunk in. Recent U.S. Naval Academy graduate Joshua Watson of Enterprise, Alabama, also was killed.
UPS TRUCK CHASE-SHOOTOUT
Investigators want motorists' videos of UPS truck shooting
MIAMI (AP) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is asking anyone who witnessed or has video of the shootout between police and hijackers of a UPS truck to contact investigators. More than a dozen officers from four agencies converged on the UPS truck at a busy South Florida intersection, taking cover behind vehicles of people stopped at a red light. A torrent of gunfire killed both robbery suspects as well as the UPS driver and a passing motorist. The chase and shootout were broadcast live on television. The agency appealed in an email Monday morning for witnesses to help the investigation.
AP-FL-FEDERAL PRISON INQUIRY
Rubio seeks inquiry into federal prison abuse allegations
MIAMI (AP) — U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is asking the Bureau of Prisons to conduct a thorough review of Florida's Coleman Federal Correctional Complex following reports of sexual abuse of female inmates by male staff at the facility. In a letter to U.S. Attorney General William Barr, Rubio called the allegations “simply abhorrent." The Miami Herald reports a lawsuit was filed last week on behalf of 14 women seeking compensation and prison improvements. Seven of the women are still incarcerated at the central Florida facility. Rubio said such behavior shouldn't be tolerated.
SOCIAL MEDIA THREATS
Florida authorities arrest girl, 12, for posting kill list
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities have arrested a 12-year-old girl after being alerted to a social media post that threatened to kill fellow students at her middle school. The Broward County Sheriff's Office says the girl in one post on Snapchat listed the names of potential victims. Another post warned students that they would be killed on Monday. Investigators learned of the posts Friday night from a parent and student at Falcon Cove Middle School. The sheriff's office says the girl faces two counts of making a written threat to kill and making a false report about a firearm.
TRUMP
In Florida, Trump says he's Israel's best pal in White House
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump says Israel has never had a better friend in the White House than him. On Saturday, Trump addressed an annual summit by the Israeli American Council in Hollywood, Florida. He recounted his record on issues of importance to Jews. But he also claimed that there are some Jewish people in America who don't love Israel enough. He says, “We have to get them to love Israel more.” Trump's comments were denounced by some as anti-Semitic and for trafficking in a stereotype that Jews are disloyal.
AP-US-RED-FLAG-CONVICTION-FLORIDA
Florida man faces prison for defying 'red flag' gun law
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man faces up to five years in prison for refusing to surrender his weapons to authorities under the state's “red flag" law. The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported on Friday that it took a Broward County jury less than an hour to find 33-year-old Jerron Smith guilty. He's believed to be the first in Florida to be charged in defiance of the law, which went into effect after last year's Parkland school shooting. Authorities say Smith refused to surrender his weapons to law enforcement officials in March 2018 following an incident in which Smith was accused of shooting at a car during an argument.
NJIT-UCF
DeJesus, Ingram carry UCF past NJIT 78-65
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ceasar DeJesus had 17 points to lead five Central Florida players in double figures as the Knights topped NJIT 78-65. Dazon Ingram added 13 points for the Knights (6-2), who have won three straight.
FIU-KENNESAW STATE
FIU downs Kennesaw State 84-81 behind Andrews
KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Devon Andrews scored 20 points and made four steals as Florida International held off Kennesaw State 84-81 to win its fourth straight. Osasumwen Osaghae scored 18 points and Trejon Jacob added 16 and made seven assists for Florida International (7-3), which never trailed and led by as many as 16.