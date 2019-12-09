Dougherty Co. students compete in ‘Children of the Dream’ art competition

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Monday night, several Dougherty County Students will take home prizes in an art competition.
The award ceremony for the Children of the Dream Youth Art Competition is set for Monday at 7 p.m. at the Renaissance Art Cafe in downtown Albany.
Dougherty County middle and high school students entered their artwork with the theme "Dream Big with Purpose."
Renaissance Connection Executive Director Femi Anderson said she wants the competition to encourage students in the area to pursue their passions.
"They don't necessarily have opportunities like sports come along, and you don't have a lot of art competitions in our area. So, we try to provide something new for our students," Anderson explained.
The students’ artwork is on display in the “Children of the Dream” exhibit at the Renaissance Art Cafe Gallery on Front Street until the beginning of 2020, when the exhibit will move to the Albany Mall.
