Americus Police Department receives CALEA accreditation

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Americus Police recently achieved high honors.
The Americus Police Department (APD) was recently awarded national accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).
This is a distinction that is held by less than 4 percent of law enforcement agencies in Georgia, according to Americus city leaders.
"Laws are constantly changing, best practices are constantly changing, so accreditation forces us to constantly review our practices and it has outside eyes that come in and look at what we are doing and how we are doing it and make sure that what we’re doing is what’s the best practice across the county,” Mark Scott, Americus police chief, said.
Scott said that the process included policy review and rewrites, along with off-site reviews that compared APD’s policy with online standards.
It also involved a team coming on-site and interviewing both community members and members of the agency.
Scott said there are over 480 standards in the program and that it is a two-year process and is voluntary.
