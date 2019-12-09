Americus father mourns loss of son; hunt for gunman continues

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A man accused of murder is on the run and the victim’s father is speaking out.
Americus Police are looking for Rodney Green in connection to the fatal shooting of Tyjerus White, 27.
Green is still on the run and Americus police are hoping to make an arrest soon.
“He is the person that committed this crime," Mark Scott, Americus police chief, said. 'There are warrants for his arrest and now it’s just a matter of either getting him to turn himself in or finding out where he is.”
Just before 8 p.m. on Thursday, the Americus Police Department (APD), along with Americus Fire Rescue and EMS, were dispatched to the 100 block of Norman Cole Street near Bessie Mays Circle to a traffic accident with injuries.
They found White in a vehicle and he had been shot.
Sumter County Deputy Coroner James Green said White had two bullet wounds, one on his chest and another on his arm.
White was taken to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, where he died.
As the search continues for the gunman and a motive, White’s father, Alexander McCoy, is mourning the loss of his son.
He questions why this happened and why people are not giving out more information.
He said White and Green were friends before the incident.
“I wish someone who knows something would come forward and people need to put down the guns and pick up a book,” McCoy said.
McCoy said his son was a “great young man.”
Arrangements are still being finalized but services will likely be held this Saturday.
Anyone with information on Green’s whereabouts is asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 3 office at (229) 931-2439 or 911.
