Albany man indicted on gang charges in Americus murder

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man charged in an Americus murder was indicted on a number of gang offenses after a Sumter County grand jury was asked to consider new testimony, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
Riyod Reddick, 24, was charged with murder in the October 2017 death of Tracy Harvey Johnson, 21.
GBI officials said as the investigation into Johnson’s death continued, it was found that criminal gang activity was involved.
The grand jury indicted Reddick on a number of gang charges.
Reddick has now been indicted on:
- 15 counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
- 1 count of malice murder
- 2 counts of felony murder
- 1 count of aggravated assault
- 1 count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- 1 count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Reddick is in the custody of the Georgia Department of Corrections.
