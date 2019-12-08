Philema Animal Shelter host open house with Santa

Philema Animal Shelter host open house with Santa
Santa visits Pelham Animal Shelter for their open house this Christmas Season. (Source: WALB)
By Darran Todd | December 8, 2019 at 1:44 PM EST - Updated December 8 at 1:45 PM

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Santa spent some time with some four-legged friends Saturday afternoon.

He went to the Philema Animal Hospital’s grand opening; holding furry friends and showing off some new equipment.

Philema Animal Shelter holds their open house with Santa
Philema Animal Shelter holds their open house with Santa

The 6,500 square foot state-of-the-art veterinary hospital is one of its kind.

Santa took a tour of the clinic and helped display South Georgia’s only CT machine.

Santa Shows off new CT Machine in Leesburg Animal clinic
Santa Shows off new CT Machine in Leesburg Animal clinic (Source: WALB)

People took tours and walked around viewing the facilities which include 7 exam rooms and 2 surgical suites.

The official ribbon cutting is this Monday at 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.