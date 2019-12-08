Philema Animal Shelter host open house with Santa

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Santa spent some time with some four-legged friends Saturday afternoon.
He went to the Philema Animal Hospital’s grand opening; holding furry friends and showing off some new equipment.
The 6,500 square foot state-of-the-art veterinary hospital is one of its kind.
Santa took a tour of the clinic and helped display South Georgia’s only CT machine.
People took tours and walked around viewing the facilities which include 7 exam rooms and 2 surgical suites.
The official ribbon cutting is this Monday at 11:30 a.m.
