Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. MST

BAR SHOOTING-MAN KILLED
Man fatally shot outside Phoenix bar; suspects being sought
PHOENIX (AP) — Police are searching for suspects after a man was fatally shot in the parking lot of a west Phoenix bar. They say officers arrived at the scene around 2:30 a.m. Sunday to find 33-year-old Marlon Cruz Isaguirre on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police say Isaguirre was involved in a verbal altercation at the bar with two men. Police say the victim was later confronted by the men, who were in two separate vehicles. Police say the two suspects started driving away while shooting Isaguirre.
ATTEMPTED WHEELCHAIR THEFT
Man allegedly tries to steal wheelchair from Phoenix woman
PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say they have arrested a man who allegedly tried to steal a wheelchair from a woman while she was riding the light rail last month. They say 26-year-old Austin Shurbutt reportedly pushed the woman out of a light rail car on Nov. 30. The victim began to scream for help, but Shurbutt is accused of forcibly grabbing the wheelchair and causing the victim to fall from her chair during the struggle. Police say Shurbutt then attempted to steal the wheelchair but was stopped by a group of bystanders who heard the victim screaming.
FORT HUACHUCA-SOLDIERS' BAN
2 businesses declared off-limits for Fort Huachuca soldiers
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — A smoke shop and a shuttle service have been declared off-limits for soldiers at an Army base in southeastern Arizona. A base commander says the two businesses adversely affect the health, safety, morals, morale and discipline of Fort Huachuca personnel. In a Nov. 18 memo, Major General Laura Potter wrote that the two establishments were off limits to all Fort Huachuca military personnel effective immediately. The Herald Review reports the two businesses are Sophie’s Smoke Shop and Slick’s Shuttle Service. A Fort Huachuca spokeswoman says the smoke shop sells urine-cleansing products and marijuana products while the shuttle service has traffic and safety violations.
INVASIVE SNAIL-FISH HATCHERY
Mud snail halts trout deliveries from Arizona fish hatchery
CORNVILLE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Game and Fish Department has halted trout deliveries from a hatchery near Cornville after finding invasive mud snails during a routine survey. The department has been buying fish from out-of-state vendors to ensure trout are stocked as scheduled. Officials say wildlife might have brought New Zealand mud snails from Oak Creek to the Page Springs Fish Hatchery. The mud snails reproduce quickly and can disrupt the food chain.
AP-US-TWO-DEAD-EXPOSURE-SUSPECTED
Sheriff's office: Exposure suspected in couple's deaths
ASH FORK, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona authorities say exposure is suspected in the deaths of a married couple whose bodies were found in snow along a road near a rural Arizona home. The medical examiner will determine cause of death of 74-year-old Richard Alexander and 79-year-old Elizabeth Alexander who were found Friday near the small community of Ash Fork. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said the couple's car was found along Old Route 66. The office said it's possible snow kept the bodies from view for an unknown period of time. A meteorologist with the National Weather Service says the area likely received about 12 inches of snow during a storm that hit the region at the end of November.
TONTO CREEK DROWNING
Body of man who drowned in creek found; 4th to die there
GILA, Az. (AP) — The Arizona Republic reports that divers Saturday recovered the body of the fourth person to die in Tonto Creek in just over a week. The body was identified as that of Robert George Petitte, 69. The Gila County Sheriff's Office says Petitte's body was found on an island about 200 yards away from where the creek swept his vehicle away. Petitte was crossing the creek at Tonto Creek Shores in Gisela. Sheriff’s deputies think the man attempted to get out of his car when the rushing water swept him away.
TWIN KILLED-TWIN ARRESTED
Police: Man arrested in fatal stabbing of his twin brother
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a 27-year-old Phoenix man has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of his twin bother. A Police Department statement released Saturday said Christian Piedra was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in the Friday evening killing of Bryan Piedra during a “domestic violence dispute” in their apartment. The arrested brother remained jail Saturday while awaiting an initial court appearance. Online court records didn't list an attorney for him who could comment on the allegations.
NAVAJO-LAND PURCHASE
Navajo Gaming purchases Flagstaff restaurant, nearby land
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has purchased a $5.2 million plot of land in northern Arizona that could develop into a casino or gaming facility aimed at increasing business and drawing people to other Navajo property. The Arizona Daily Sun reports that the Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise announced its 14-acre purchase including Horseman Lodge Steakhouse intended to direct more restaurant businesses and passersby to the Navajo Nation, especially at Twin Arrows Casino Resort east of Flagstaff. Navajo Gaming officials say there are no immediate plans to build a casino or gaming facility on the property, which would require land status changes approved by federal and state agencies.