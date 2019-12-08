Georgia Southwestern continues to honor fallen officers 3 years later

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus community gathered to remember two officers who were killed in the line of duty.
“Today, on December 7th, we stop to remember the sacrifice and to remember the young men that served this community,” Georgia Southwestern University (GSW) President, Neal Weaver said.
Dozens gathered at GSW to show their love and appreciation for fallen officers, Nicholas Smarr and Jody Smith.
They both were killed in 2016, responding to a domestic dispute.
Weaver shared his thought on the impact the officers had on the community.
“We see today, three years later, Nick and Jody’s legacies live on. And the people that are here today are taking a moment to recognize the two individuals and what they did and how they’ve impacted an entire community,” President Weaver said.
Police Chief Mark Scott reflected on the terrifying day he says he will never forget.
“The day of the shooting was chaotic, we had two officers that were down and we were concerned about. We also had a suspect that was on the loose,” Chief Scott explained.
Chief Scott said the two did everything correctly during their pursuit and that this loss affects everyone in both agencies as well as the community.
“Those who have had to deal with grief knows that it doesn’t really get easier. Time passes but the grief doesn’t pass, it stays with you. We deal with the grief and the loss of these two young men every day,” Chief Scott told WALB News 10.
Weaver said the two men were great leaders in the community.
“Great young men who grew up in this community, and who were serving in this community, Nick and Jody’s sacrifice provided a valuable service for us,” President Weaver expressed.
Chief Scott said he wishes he could do more for the officers’ safety when out in the field on difficult calls.
“I wish there was some training we can give our officers that would protect them all the time but, there is not. We changed the way that we think about these calls, and hopefully every time our officers and any other officer in the area who knows their story goes on one of these calls, they are extra careful,” Chief Scott said.
President Weaver shared that he will make it his mission to make sure that Nicholas and Jody’s names are always remembered throughout the campus.
The Smarr and Smith Foundation honors the relationship between law enforcement professionals and residents that live in Sumter County.
The foundation raises money to give scholarships to students who are interested in law enforcement, as well as give those funds to both law enforcement agencies.
Chief Scott shared the two are greatly missed in the community and they were very courageous men.
