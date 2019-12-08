Fritz Farm and GSP Post 30 partner up for ‘Toys for Tots’

CORDELE, Co. (WALB) - Christmas at the Fritz Farm was a big attraction Saturday morning for many Southwest Georgia residents.
The event had over thirty vendors, a live open mic, horse rides, and Santa and Mrs. Claus even flew in from the North Pole.
Owner Denise Spradley told us about why they partnered with the Georgia State Patrol Post 30 in Crisp County to give back with Toys for Tots.
“Georgia State Patrol Post 30 is collecting toys for the underprivileged children and Fritz Farm is actually working with them today to collect toys. We want to fill our beautiful wagon with toys,” Spradley said.
Saturday was Spradley’s first year planning the event and with all the toys and participation she received from the community, she is already looking forward to future events to host on the pecan farm.
