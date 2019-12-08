UPDATE: Crisp Co. deputies on the hunt for armed robbery suspect

CRISP CO., Ga. (WALB) - Crisp County deputies are searching for an armed robbery suspect accused of robbing the Citgo on the 2400 block of GA Highway 300 South Sunday afternoon around 3:15 p.m.
“Don’t shoot me” is what was going through Chelsey Thomas’ mind after the male suspect pointed a gun at her and demanded money.
Just before the robbery, Thomas remembers thinking he was just another customer "and I heard him say give me all the money so my first thought was oh this is a customer, he’s just kidding and then I turned around and he had the gun pointed at me.”
The suspect is described as a white man, last seen wearing a dark blue shirt with a long-sleeved white shirt underneath, khaki pants, black Nike shoes, a ball cap and red bandannas around his neck.
“The male seemed to be red-headed with possibly a red or blondish beard" says Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock.
He left the scene in a green GMC extended cab truck with a black toolbox, black rims and “has a white sticker in the right rear window" says Sheriff Hancock.
Thomas says she has seem him in the store before.
Sheriff Hancock says the suspect entered the store earlier to purchase gas.
He adds “It’s been a couple of years since we’ve actually had an armed robbery. fortunately the county has not been plagued with a lot of armed robberies.”
Sheriff Hancock says the suspect had a black semi-automatic weapon.
If you know or have any information on the whereabouts of the suspect, call 911 or the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 276-2600.
