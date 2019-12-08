Christmas Glitter & Glitz Gala honors leaders in Southwest Georgia

By Darran Todd | December 8, 2019 at 2:04 PM EST - Updated December 8 at 2:05 PM

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The holiday activities continued with a Christmas Scholarship Gala.

Many Southwest Georgia leaders were honored Saturday night at the Glitz and Glitter Christmas Scholarship Gala. The foundation is run by Dr. Shirley Green-Reese.

The foundation prides itself on empowering future leaders in Americus and Sumter County by giving scholarships to students who make a difference in the community.

Among the honorees were Sheriff Pete Smith and his wife Dorothy Smith, Judge Georgia Peagler & Anne Peagler and several others who show great leadership in Southwest Georgia.

WALB’s Karla Health-Sands and Yolanda Amadeo were also honored at this year’s Gala.

