Christmas Glitter & Glitz Gala honors leaders in Southwest Georgia

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The holiday activities continued with a Christmas Scholarship Gala.
Many Southwest Georgia leaders were honored Saturday night at the Glitz and Glitter Christmas Scholarship Gala. The foundation is run by Dr. Shirley Green-Reese.
The foundation prides itself on empowering future leaders in Americus and Sumter County by giving scholarships to students who make a difference in the community.
Among the honorees were Sheriff Pete Smith and his wife Dorothy Smith, Judge Georgia Peagler & Anne Peagler and several others who show great leadership in Southwest Georgia.
WALB’s Karla Health-Sands and Yolanda Amadeo were also honored at this year’s Gala.
