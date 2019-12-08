Charleston Southern thwarts NCCU’s late rally for 58-53 win

The Buccaneers held a 37-22 lead at halftime before North Carolina Central rallied. Evan Clayborne drove for two straight layups to start the Eagles on a 19-4 run to tie it at 41-41 on Mike Melvin’s jumper with 11:25 left. The Eagles took their first lead, 47-45, following Melvin’s layup with 5:34 remaining. Jones quickly answered with a 3-pointer to go back out front. The teams swapped the lead in the final minutes until Shuler’s layup gave Charleston Southern a 52-50 advantage with :48 left.