Week 4 of playoffs: Friday night football schedules and scores

SOUTHWEST Ga. (WALB) - This week’s Game of the Week features two teams that have met in the single-A state championship three out of the last four years. Although Clinch County has gotten the best of Irwin County in all three of those meetings, this is the first meeting where Irwin County gets to play the host. And for the Indians, they believe this is a brand new year.
John Barron and Paige Dauer will have your highlights and final scores from Friday’s games on WALB News 10 at 11.
- FINAL SCORE: Irwin County 36, Clinch County 0
- FINAL SCORE: Lowndes 49, North Gwinnett 28
- FINAL SCORE: Crisp County 14, Jenkins 6
- FINAL SCORE: Dublin 55, Thomasville 45
- FINAL SCORE: Brooks County 39, Callaway 35
- FINAL SCORE: Marion County 42, Pelham 25
- FINAL SCORE: John Milledge Academy 62, Valwood 19
