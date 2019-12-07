Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EST

BC-US-POLICE-ANKLE BRACELETS-CHARLOTTE
Charlotte police: Murder suspects won't get ankle bracelets
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in Charlotte, North Carolina say they will no longer assign electronic ankle bracelets to monitor murder suspects who are released on bail. The Charlotte Observer reports that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney announced the policy Friday as a way to encourage local judges to keep potentially violent suspects in jail before a trial. Under the new policy, suspects released on bail who not have their locations monitored by authorities prior to trial. Putney has been critical of the court system for being too lenient and said he implemented the policy without discussing it with judges or magistrates.
2 children in North Carolina charged with manslaughter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say they've charged an 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl with involuntary manslaughter after they got into a physical altercation with another child who was struck by a vehicle and killed. Police said that on Thursday evening, the two suspects and an 11-year-old boy were involved in a physical altercation by a road when the victim entered the roadway and was struck by a vehicle.
Man convicted of death threat against Muslim candidate
A North Carolina man has been convicted of a charge he anonymously threatened to lynch a Muslim-American man who ran for a state Senate seat in Virginia. Joseph Cecil Vandevere faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison following his conviction Friday in federal court in Asheville, North Carolina. His trial started Thursday. A sentencing date wasn't immediately set. Vandevere was charged in June with interstate communication of a threat to injure a person in connection with a tweet directed at candidate Qasim Rashid. The tweet included a picture of a lynching and read, “VIEW YOUR DESTINY.”
N Carolina Gov. Cooper on teacher pay: 'I am doing my part'
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper has written North Carolina public school teachers explaining his side as to why they haven't gotten meaningful raises because of the extended state budget impasse. Cooper's office said on Friday it sent a letter to public school principals across the state with the request it be forwarded to teachers and staff. The Democratic governor asks educators to tell legislators to negotiate with Cooper. The deadlock began in June when Cooper vetoed the full budget. Republicans say Cooper's repeated vetoes of legislation containing raises show he's not serious about helping educators.
UNC students march, protest Confederate statue settlement
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Protesters have gathered at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and marched to an administration building to criticize a legal settlement that will turn a toppled Confederate statue over to a group of Confederate descendants. The News & Observer reports about 200 campus community members met at the location where the monument once stood. Leaders of black student groups expressed disappointment and outrage with the decision. A judge approved the settlement last week in response to a lawsuit filed by the Sons of Confederate Veterans. The system will also endow a $2.5 million trust for its preservation.
North Carolina Rep. Holding won't seek 2020 reelection
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican Rep. George Holding won't run for reelection, as a recent redistricting made his current district skew to the left. Holding announced his decision on Friday. Holding represents the 2nd Congressional District, which was dramatically altered by the state legislature a few weeks ago because state judges ruled it was likely the previous map was tainted with extreme partisan bias favoring the GOP. Holding acknowledged the remap was part of the reason he won't run. He's a former U.S. attorney who was first elected to the House in 2012.
Missing Virginia man found dead on Blue Ridge Parkway
BEDFORD, Va. (AP) — The body of a missing Virginia man was found near the Thunder Ridge Overlook parking area off the Blue Ridge Parkway. National Park Service Rangers received a call that a body was found near a hiking trail less than a mile away from the parking area in Bedford County. Rangers identified the body as 63-year-old James Albert Hogue of Bristow. Rangers noticed Hogue's unoccupied motorcycle on Oct. 26. It's very common for vehicles to be left at overlook parking areas while owners hike. But two days late, authorities began searching for Hogue. The cause of death is under investigation.
N Carolina mayor wants to hike salaries for 900 city workers
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina mayor wants to increase salaries for hundreds of city workers, saying he recently learned only a portion of such workers can afford to live in the city. The Fayetteville Observer reports Mayor Mitch Colvin on Monday announced an initiative to raise the salaries of all full-time city employees to a “livable wage" of $16 per hour. He says he asked the city manager how many workers could afford to live in Fayetteville and learned only 700 out of 1,600 could afford the average monthly rent of $819. He says a study showed a $16 hourly wage would change that.