Forecast: Gloomy & warmer Monday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Monday will feature plenty of clouds. Grab the umbrella before you head out in the morning. We’ll see a 20% chance of showers during the morning. That chance will increase to about 30% by the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Tuesday will feature another chance of rain under partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. It will be warm with highs pushing 80. As a cold front enters the area, the highest rain chances come our way by Tuesday evening and stick around into early Wednesday. Cooler with highs near 60.
Another chance of showers comes our way Wednesday into Thursday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 50s on Thursday.
Rain chances will stick around Friday into Saturday as a potential low pressure system from the Gulf of Mexico tracks to our south. High temperatures will warm into the mid 50s on Friday and low 60s on Saturday.
As of right now, we’ll finally dry out by Sunday with highs in the mid 60s.
