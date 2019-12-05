Unsettled weather returns Friday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Very quiet and dry as temperatures topped upper 60s around 70 this afternoon. Warming trend holds as lows drop into the low 40s overnight and highs return to the upper 60s low 70s tomorrow afternoon.
Friday brings an end to our nice conditions. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers into early Saturday. Rain moves out however clouds linger through the weekend. Sunday night into Monday rain returns becoming likely Tuesday as a strong cold front moves east.
Ahead of the front warmer mid 70s before another plunge of cold air pushes in Wednesday dropping highs back into the 50s.
