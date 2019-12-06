Tift hospital tower construction moves ahead

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Construction to the multi-million dollar tower for the Tift Regional Medical center is underway and on schedule.
Crews broke ground on the project in June, and now they’re finishing up drilling and will begin laying steel in the next couple weeks.
We’re told they hope to have the skeleton of the new tower up by the end of July.
The chief operating officer breaks down each level of the four-story tower.
“The first floor is going to be a brand new emergency department. The second floor is going to be a lot of mechanical ductwork that’s not going to be accessible to patients or visitors. The third floor is going to be the ICU and step down and the fourth floor is going to be our orthopedics,” said Alex Le.
The new emergency department can see upwards of 80,000 patients.
He says the goal is to have less wait time for patients.
The project is set to be completed by the end of 2021.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.