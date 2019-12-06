160 plus students walk in Albany Tech Fall Commencement

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - More than 160 students walked across the stage Thursday night in Albany Technical College’s Fall Commencement.
Inside the Albany Civic Center, 240 diplomas and 535 technical certificates were awarded.
The commencement keynote speaker was Albany native Sonny Deriso, who is now head of the board of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce.
Deriso said these graduates will help Georgia's continued growth.
“They will help to meet the needs of the workforce in this community. And when we meet the needs of existing industries, we are also creating an opportunity for more industries to come. We have some of the best people in the world right here in this community. And we want to make sure they have the opportunities they need, and these folks tonight showed us what they can do,” he said.
Deriso said he wants to encourage graduates to continue to learn and grow to help enhance communities around the world.
