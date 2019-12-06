Phoebe Putney receives award to recognize community support

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital has a new award to add to its display case.
Wednesday, the hospital received the 2019 Boys & Girls Clubs of Georgia C.A.R.E. (Children Are Reasons for Excellence) award.
The CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany, Marvin Laster, presented the award to the PPMH board of directors at their meeting on Wednesday afternoon.
Laster spoke to the board, saying the award is partly because of the hospital's efforts to lower teen pregnancy in Albany and Dougherty County along with surrounding areas.
However, he said the C.A.R.E. award is a sign of thanks for the hospital’s overall support of the community.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.