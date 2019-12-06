Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

NEW YORK (AP) — Four major companies used for wedding planning are revising content that promotes former slave plantations as venues. Pinterest, The Knot WorldWide, Zola and Brides made the changes in response to a campaign by the racial justice advocacy group Color of Change. Pinterest says it will limit distribution of content promoting plantation venues. The Knot and Brides will no longer allow content glorifying the history of plantations. Zola will stop listing plantation venues on its site altogether. Color of Change had sent letters to all four companies protesting the romanticizing of plantations where black people were enslaved.