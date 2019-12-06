Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-SENATE-JUDICIAL CONFIRMATION
After 14 years, eastern North Carolina judgeship gets filled
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The nation's longest federal court vacancy has finally ended with the U.S. Senate's confirmation of a law professor to a District Court judgeship in eastern North Carolina. The chamber agreed to confirm Richard E. Myers in a bipartisan vote on Thursday. The seat has been vacant since a judge moved to semi-retirement status at the end of 2005. Other nominations from presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump all failed. Raleigh lawyer Thomas Farr had been nominated to the post four times. Myers grew up in Wilmington and worked in journalism before embarking on a law career.
BC-CLIMATE-US-SEA LEVEL RISE
Historic US towns endured wars, storms. What about sea rise?
SWANSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Historic cities along the Southeastern U.S. coast face an existential threat from rising seas. Even climate-change deniers have to admit it now when flooded streets get them wet. But it’s a slowly unfolding catastrophe. Officials in Charleston, South Carolina, and smaller towns worry that politicians who control the purse strings won’t see the urgency. Cities alone don’t have billions to spend on diverting the water. The mayor of historic Beaufort says they can’t tax their way out of this.
ROAD OPENING
Roadway reopens on Ocracoke Island 3 months after Dorian
OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation says roadway N.C. 12 on Ocracoke Island will reopen to all traffic, three months after Hurricane Dorian severely damaged the island and it's main road. The agency says the roadway opened Thursday along with ferry service between Hatteras and Ocracoke’s South Dock terminal. The September storm destroyed the protected dune line between N.C. 12 and the ocean, breaking about 1,000 feet of pavement. The agency awarded $1.77 million to a contractor who has been installing sandbags, reconstructing the dune line and repaving the roadway. The roadway was set to open on Nov. 22, but another storm impacted the area causing a delay.
CANDIDATE FILING
Cooper, Forest among latest to file for top NC positions
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — More candidates are officially running for North Carolina offices as Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has filed for reelection and Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest is officially on board to try to unseat him. Candidate filing began this week at the State Board of Elections and in all 100 counties for hundreds of elected positions. Cooper filed for governor on Thursday, the day after Forest filed his gubernatorial paperwork. Meanwhile at least five Democrats have filed for the U.S. Senate seat current held by Republican Thom Tillis, who is seeking reelection. Candidate filing continues through Dec. 20.
CHRISTMAS-PARADE-CANCELED-CONFEDERATES
Christmas parades with Confederate floats canceled
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (AP) — Two North Carolina towns have now canceled their Christmas parades over concerns about possible protests of floats celebrating the Confederacy. It would have been the 72nd year for the Wake Forest parade. City officials had said the parade would go on and include the Sons & Daughters of the Confederacy despite a planned demonstration, but that changed once they learned that hundreds of protesters might show up. The town of Garner also called off its annual parade rather than remove a float sponsored by the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
TWITTER THREAT
Trial set for man charged with threatening Muslim candidate
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A federal trial is set to start for a North Carolina man charged with anonymously threatening to lynch a Muslim-American man who was campaigning for a state Senate seat in Virginia. Joseph Cecil Vandevere was charged in June with interstate communication of a threat to injure a person in connection with a tweet directed at Democratic candidate Qasim Rashid. The tweet included a picture of a lynching and read, “VIEW YOUR DESTINY.” Trial is scheduled to get underway Thursday in Asheville. The candidate Rashid failed to oust the incumbent Republican state senator on Nov. 5.
AP-US-WRONGFUL-CONVICTION-LAWSUIT-
Man imprisoned for 43 years sues over wrongful conviction
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An 82-year-old North Carolina man is suing authorities over a wrongful murder conviction that kept him behind bars for 43 years The News & Observer reports Charles Ray Finch and his lawyers filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday against Wilson County, its sheriff, two former deputies and two state investigation workers. Finch's sentence was vacated and he was freed from prison in May after a 15-year investigation by Duke University's Wrongful Conviction Clinic. The lawsuit alleges widespread corruption. Now dealing with cancer and the aftereffects of a stroke, Finch is seeking compensation and a jury trial.
COMMISSIONERS-GOP DEPARTURE
Majority on western N Carolina county commission leaves GOP
BREVARD, N.C. (AP) — The majority on a previously all-Republican western North Carolina county commission are now registered unaffiliateds because three of the five members have announced they've left the GOP. Transylvania County commission Chairman Mike Hawkins, Vice Chairman David Guice and member Page Lemel announced their decision this week. Two of the five remain registered Republicans. The three didn't point to a specific incident leading to their decision, but talked about what it means to be a conservative and said local government shouldn't be partisan in nature. Guice is a former state legislator and state prison system administrator.