Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assists as the Minnesota Wild won their fifth consecutive game, 5-4 over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Joel Eriksson Ek, Jason Zucker, Carson Soucy and Victor Rask also scored for the Wild, who have an 11-game point streak. Alex Stalock stopped 30 shots for the win.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts know what it takes to thrive under the pressure of a race for a playoff berth. The young Tampa Bay Buccaneers are trying to learn. When the teams meet at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa both need wins to bolster chances of staying in the hunt down the stretch. The Colts have lost four of five to fall from first to third place in the AFC South. The Bucs have won three of four following a slow start to give themselves a chance to play meaningful games in December.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Close losses have defined the Los Angeles Chargers' season. Jacksonville would take one of those right now. The Jaguars have been blown out in four straight and trailed by as many as 25, 32, 24 and 23 points in those lopsided affairs. Jacksonville will try to end the skid Sunday at home against the Chargers. LA has dropped three in a row by seven points or fewer. Jacksonville's streak has turned the final month of the season into an endless debate about the futures of coach Doug Marrone, personnel chief Tom Coughlin and general manager Dave Caldwell.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed linebacker Myles Jack on injured reserve. The move ends his disappointing season with four games to play. Jack hurt his right knee in a loss at Tennessee two weeks ago and sat out last Sunday's game against Tampa Bay. It was Jack's first missed game in his four-year NFL career. He signed a four-year, $57 million contract extension two weeks before this season. But he has looked nothing like one of the highest-paid inside linebackers in the league. He had 66 tackles, one interception and half a sack in 2019.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins head to MetLife Stadium on Sunday looking to sweep the season series against the New York Jets after defeating them 26-18 last month for their first victory. The Dolphins have won three of their last five games including victories over playoff contenders Indianapolis and Philadelphia. The Jets are coming off an embarrassing 22-6 loss to the previously winless Cincinnati Bengals. New York became the first team in NFL history to lose to two teams that were 0-7 or worse in the same season.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays head into the upcoming winter meetings in the listening phase about ways to improve a roster that came within one win of reaching the American League Championship Series last season. The franchise with baseball's smallest payroll looks to build on an outstanding 2019 in which the Rays took Houston to a deciding fifth game in the ALDS.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Kiah Gillespie scored 18 of her season-high 24 points in the second half and No. 8 Florida State remained undefeated by rallying for a 78-68 victory over No. 19 Michigan State. Valencia Myers scored 10 of her 12 points in the second half as the Seminoles rallied to outscore Michigan State 29-16 in the final period. Florida State approved to 11-2 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Soccer is breaking away from soccer's tradition of having each team play every opponent in its league. MLS is expanding to 26 teams in 2020 with the additions of Miami and Nashville but will keep a 34-game regular-season schedule. A team will play each of its 12 conference opponents home and away, and will face only 10 of the 13 teams in the other conference. Nashville opens Feb. 29 at home against Atlanta and David Beckham's Inter Miami starts March 1 at Los Angeles Defending champion Seattle opens March 1 against Chicago.