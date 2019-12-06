Governor Kemp visits South GA for major grand opening

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Governor Brian Kemp is celebrating the opening of a facility set to bring in over 300 new jobs to South Georgia.
He attended the grand opening of the Taurus firearms manufacturer.
The Bainbridge community and Governor Brian Kemp gathered here to celebrate the opening of the brand new $22.5 million investment in their community.
“I’m thrilled to welcome such a great company like Taurus to our Georgia Made family," said Kemp.
Kemp and the first lady made their way to South Georgia to celebrate.
“I’m just so excited. This is a big deal for Taurus to be in Southwest Georgia and in Bainbridge," said Kemp.
With the relocation of the headquarters of Taurus, the governor said he is hoping to send an impactful message to people across the world about what can be done in the state of Georgia.
Taurus Holdings CEO David Blenker said the relocation didn’t happen without a lot of teamwork across the community.
“Culmination of a lot of hard work, intensive planning, considerable investments in time and resources by so many people here," said Blenker.
Like the governor, he spoke about being excited about the ribbon cutting as the governor.
Blenker said that they wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. He said they’ve been looking at relocating to Georgia since 2006.
“We outgrew our facility, and with our growth strategy, we knew that we would have to relocate somewhere," said Blenker.
Although Kemp is glad that this company chose Georgia for relocation, the governor said they plan to continue making Georgia marketable and building on the state’s current economic successes.
“By cutting red tape, budgeting conservatively, spending wisely, keeping our taxes low and continuing to build great relationships with companies like Taurus," said Kemp.
Blenker said that they’re excited about the opportunities that this move will offer their company and their employees.
The governor also visited Hurst Boiler in Coolidge during his trip to the region.
The stop was a part of his Made in Georgia Tour, which highlights industries across the state.
This is the Governor’s first visit to Southwest Georgia for this tour, after the announcement of the “Rural Strike Team” in September.
The focus is to bring jobs, investment, and economic development to all corners of our state.
