Death investigation underway in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus Police Department (APD) is investigating the death of a man.
Police told WALB News 10 they are still involved in a very active investigation after the victim died Thursday.
The homicide happened in the 100 block of Norman Cole Street, according to APD.
Police have not released the victim’s name but they did say they have a male suspect that is not in custody yet.
This is a developing story and we will provide updates as information comes in.
