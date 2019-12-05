What voters had to say about the Albany mayoral race results

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany voters are still reacting after a big mayoral election upset during Tuesday night’s runoff.
Mayor Dorothy Hubbard will complete her term in January and the mayor-elect, Bo Dorough, will take the seat.
Dorough defeated the two-term incumbent and took 52 percent of the votes.
Hubbard received 48 percent of the vote.
Dorough said he hopes to fight crime, bring solar farms and jobs to the area.
One voter said she’s been wanting change in leadership.
“I’m hoping it will bring about some more, possibly industry here to the city that we desperately need, some more infrastructure in place as far as the utility issue that we have here. And then some of the crime issues that we have here because if you have a motivational leader than that’s going to motivate your people to try to do better,” said January Wright, an Albany voter.
After Hubbard’s term is completed, she said she will briefly rest and look at new opportunities that will leave a lasting impact in Albany.
